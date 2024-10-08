Thailand hikes flood compensation to 9,000 baht per family

The Cabinet approved the Interior Ministry’s proposal to increase the flood compensation per family to 9,000 baht from the initial criteria, Interior Ministry spokesman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Tuesday.

Initially, the plan was to base the compensation on the days the houses were flooded. For instance, families were to be paid 5,000, 7,000 or 9,000 baht if their homes were flooded for less than 30 days, between 31-60 days and more than 60 days, respectively. This rate was approved on September 17.

Now, Traisuree said, all 338,391 affected families in 57 provinces will be given a flat compensation of 9,000 baht each.