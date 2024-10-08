BMA warns 16 communities outside flood levees to prepare for floods

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 08, 2024

These areas are at risk because the Chao Phraya River may be overburdened by higher sea tides and bigger discharge from a dam upstream in Chai Nat

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued an urgent warning on Tuesday for residents of 16 communities in seven districts to be prepared for possible flooding from October 13 to 23. These areas are not protected by flood levees.

The BMA reckons that the level of the Chao Phraya River will rise due to higher sea tides and a higher rate of water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat.

BMA warns 16 communities outside flood levees to prepare for floods

The 16 communities that may be hit hard by the river’s overflow are:

  • Soi Si Kham community, Soi Sam Sen 19 in Dusit district
  • Rajapha Taptim Ruam Jai community, Krung Thon bridge in Dusit district
  • Soi Mittakham community in Dusit
  • Thewaraj Kunchorn community in Dusit
  • Tha Wang Pier community in Phra Nakhon district
  • Tha Tian Pier community in Phra Nakhon district
  • Sawadee Pier community in Samphan Thawong district
  • Talad Noi community in Samphan Thawong district
  • Matanusorn community in Bang Khor Laem district
  • The community behind Charoen Krung Hospital in Bang Khor Laem district
  • Wat In Banchon community in Bang Khor Laem district
  • Wat Bang Klo Nok community in Bang Khor Laem
  • Rong Si community off Rama 3 Road in Yannawa district
  • Dusit Nimitr Mai community in Bangkok Noi district
  • Charoen Nakhon community on Soi Charoen Nakhon 29/2 in Kong San district
  • Chang Nak-Saphan Yao community in Khlong San district

BMA warns 16 communities outside flood levees to prepare for floods

On Tuesday, the Nakhon Sawan water station measured the flow in the Chao Phraya River at 2,326 cubic metres per second, while the Chao Phraya Dam was releasing water at 2,199 cubic metres per second.

The flow of the Chao Phraya in Ayutthaya was measured at 2,056 cubic metres per second.
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy