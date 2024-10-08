BMA warns 16 communities outside flood levees to prepare for floods

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued an urgent warning on Tuesday for residents of 16 communities in seven districts to be prepared for possible flooding from October 13 to 23. These areas are not protected by flood levees.
The BMA reckons that the level of the Chao Phraya River will rise due to higher sea tides and a higher rate of water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat.
The 16 communities that may be hit hard by the river’s overflow are:
On Tuesday, the Nakhon Sawan water station measured the flow in the Chao Phraya River at 2,326 cubic metres per second, while the Chao Phraya Dam was releasing water at 2,199 cubic metres per second.
The flow of the Chao Phraya in Ayutthaya was measured at 2,056 cubic metres per second.