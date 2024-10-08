Bangkok ceremony honours victims of Hamas attack one year on

The tragic events unfolded one year ago, on the morning of Saturday, October 7, 2023. Israelis were jolted awake by sirens as thousands of missiles rained down on the country. Simultaneously, armed Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, ruthlessly attacking Israelis in their homes and at a music festival.

This horrific assault resulted in the loss of more than 1,200 innocent lives, including not just Israeli citizens but also foreign nationals, with 41 Thai workers among the casualties. Additionally, 255 individuals were taken hostage – men, women, the elderly, children, and infants, including 31 Thai nationals.

Currently, Hamas is holding 101 hostages in tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip, including six Thais and the remains of two Thai workers murdered on October 7, emphasising the event's message and urging Hamas to release all hostages.

The ceremony featured a moment of silence, heartfelt speeches, personal testimonies, short video clips, prayers, and songs performed by both Israelis and Thais, including representatives of the Christian community in Thailand.

Ambassador's Poignant Address

In her moving speech, Israel's ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv, addressed a nation mourning the devastating loss. The ambassador articulated the pervasive fear and trauma experienced by Israeli citizens, emphasising how numerous communities have been displaced, rendering families homeless and shattering their lives.

Ambassador Sagiv highlighted the ongoing struggle of the Israeli people, honouring the sacrifices made by soldiers who courageously defend the nation. She explained that Israel faces a multifaceted battle against various proxy groups supported by Iran, with 150,000 citizens evacuated from their homes because of the war.