Pope Francis offers condolences, prayers for 23 bus fire victims

Pope Francis led special prayers at the Vatican for the 20 young students and three teachers who were killed in a bus fire on October 1 in the outskirts of Bangkok.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Holy See said the pope was deeply saddened by news of the tragedy.

The 23 victims from Uthai Thani’s Wat Khao Phraya Sangkaram School were charred to death in a fire triggered by a leaking CNG (compressed natural gas) cylinder. The bus, chartered by the school for a field trip, was reportedly powered by 11 CNG cylinders, some of which had been illegally installed.

The victims were bid a final farewell in a royal-sponsored cremation in the school grounds on Tuesday.