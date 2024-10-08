Pope Francis offers condolences, prayers for 23 bus fire victims

Pope Francis led special prayers at the Vatican for the 20 young students and three teachers who were killed in a bus fire on October 1 in the outskirts of Bangkok.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the Holy See said the pope was deeply saddened by news of the tragedy.
The 23 victims from Uthai Thani’s Wat Khao Phraya Sangkaram School were charred to death in a fire triggered by a leaking CNG (compressed natural gas) cylinder. The bus, chartered by the school for a field trip, was reportedly powered by 11 CNG cylinders, some of which had been illegally installed.
The victims were bid a final farewell in a royal-sponsored cremation in the school grounds on Tuesday.
“His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to be informed of the death of school students and their teachers as a result of a school bus crash outside the city of Bangkok,” the Holy See announced.
“The Holy Father extends his prayers to all who are suffering the effects of this tragedy, especially the families, who are grieving, and he commends the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of the Almighty. Upon all, Pope Francis invokes the divine blessing of strength, peace and consolation.”