Continuous rain, heavy flooding bring Cha-am to standstill

Heavy continuous rain since early Wednesday has left several areas of the seaside town Cha-am under water.

The town’s main thoroughfare, Phetkasem Road, was inundated, prompting the closure of many schools in Cha-am Municipality on Wednesday. Schools have been advised to reschedule final exams to when the situation returns to normal.

Traffic in Cha-am’s downtown area had come to a standstill, with some areas under up to 40 centimetres of water. These areas include the Cha-am Intersection, Cha-am Fresh Market, Chao Por Khao Yai Shrine, and Cha-am Police Station.

Traffic police and volunteers have been deployed in flooded areas to direct motorists and take alternative routes in a bid to prevent accidents and vehicle breakdowns.

Officials reported up to 1.5 metres of water at the U-turn opposite the Santorini Park Waterventures, a closed-down theme park, and urged motorists to avoid the route.

Though rain had eased as of press time, it had not completely stopped.

This seaside town in Petchaburi province is about 160 kilometres south of Bangkok and very popular among vacationers.