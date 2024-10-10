3 candidates nominated for BOT board chairperson

Three candidates have been nominated for the position of the Bank of Thailand (BOT)’s board chairperson, replacing current chairman Poramethi Vimolsiri, whose term expired at the end of September, a news source said on Wednesday.

Kulit Sombatsiri and Surapon Nitikraipot were nominated by the BOT, while Kittiratt Na-Ranong was nomimated by the Finance Ministry, the source said.

BOT’s selection committee met on Tuesday but failed to appoint the new chairperson, saying that the panel needed more time to thoroughly check the qualifications of the nominated candidates.

The law allows the current chairperson to serve as acting chairperson for up to 120 days after his/her term expires.

The committee is expected to reschedule the meeting on this matter in November.

Here are brief introductions of the three candidates for the new BOT board chairperson.

Kulit Sombatsiri, 61, is currently the Energy Ministry’s permanent secretary. He has previously served as director-general of the Customs Department, deputy director of the State Enterprise Policy Office, and as an advisor to the Deputy Transport Minister (Sansoen Wongcha-um)