3 candidates nominated for BOT board chairperson

Three candidates have been nominated for the position of the Bank of Thailand (BOT)’s board chairperson, replacing current chairman Poramethi Vimolsiri, whose term expired at the end of September, a news source said on Wednesday.
Kulit Sombatsiri and Surapon Nitikraipot were nominated by the BOT, while Kittiratt Na-Ranong was nomimated by the Finance Ministry, the source said.
BOT’s selection committee met on Tuesday but failed to appoint the new chairperson, saying that the panel needed more time to thoroughly check the qualifications of the nominated candidates.
The law allows the current chairperson to serve as acting chairperson for up to 120 days after his/her term expires.
The committee is expected to reschedule the meeting on this matter in November.
Here are brief introductions of the three candidates for the new BOT board chairperson.
Kulit Sombatsiri, 61, is currently the Energy Ministry’s permanent secretary. He has previously served as director-general of the Customs Department, deputy director of the State Enterprise Policy Office, and as an advisor to the Deputy Transport Minister (Sansoen Wongcha-um)
Surapon Nitikraipot, 64, is a professor of law, rector of Thammasat University, and an appointed member of the National Legislative Assembly. He served as an advisor to the late Prime Minister Banharn Silpa-archa.
Kittiratt Na-Ranong, 66, served as Deputy Prime Minister, Commerce Minister and Finance Minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra administration, and as chief adviser to former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. He also served as president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand and as commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission ruled Kittiratt guilty of dereliction of duty in the corruption-ridden rice pledging scheme under Yingluck’s government, but he was acquitted by the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Political Office-Holders this year.
Kittiratt is rumoured to have the highest chance of winning the post, but he is also criticised for his close relationship with the Pheu Thai-led government.
Analysts said they fear that his accession to BOT board chairman could result in government interference in the central bank, potentially eroding investor confidence in the bank’s independence from political influence.