Chiang Mai temple makes urgent plea for food assistance

Desperate for food and other necessities for more than 756 underprivileged children affected by the flooding, Wat Don Jan in Chiang Mai’s Mueang district contacted Nation Foundation and Nation TV on Wednesday to ask for assistance under the “Nation Pun Namjai” (Kindness from Nation Group) campaign.

According to a Nation TV report, the temple was recovering from the damage caused by the flood but facing shortages of food and beverages to take care of the children due to a decline in alms offerings and a damaged kitchen.