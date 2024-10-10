Chiang Mai temple makes urgent plea for food assistance

Desperate for food and other necessities for more than 756 underprivileged children affected by the flooding, Wat Don Jan in Chiang Mai’s Mueang district contacted Nation Foundation and Nation TV on Wednesday to ask for assistance under the “Nation Pun Namjai” (Kindness from Nation Group) campaign.
According to a Nation TV report, the temple was recovering from the damage caused by the flood but facing shortages of food and beverages to take care of the children due to a decline in alms offerings and a damaged kitchen.
“Though locals have offered rice and dried food, this was not sufficient for the more than 756 children under our care,” abbot Phra Prachanat Munee said, adding that this year’s flooding was so severe that the temple, which does not usually flood, had been badly affected.
In addition to food aid, the abbot sought assistance in restoring the kitchen and rooms for children aged 1-3 years.
Separately, Nation Group conducted a big clean-up operation at Ban Mai Lung Khon Mittraphap 169 School in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on Thursday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Nation Group and its partners purchased items for the big clean at the DoHome construction material and home furnishing mall in the province.
All purchased items like water sprayers, buckets, baskets, hoes, dustpans, floor brushes, boots and waterproof suits were placed at the school. The team also delivered relief bags, food and drinks at Wat Nam Daeng for its almshouse operations.
Nation TV deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan discussed the restoration plan with school staff, Royal Irrigation Department, Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, Army’s Engineering Department and Chiang Rai Provincial Police.