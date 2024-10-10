Rubber farmers given bio-extract from blackchin tilapia

Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT) director Narongsak Jaisamut explained on Thursday that the authority had purchased 600,000 kilograms of blackchin tilapia in August for producing about 1 million litres of bio-extract for rubber tree cultivation.

He said 600,000 litres of bio-extract was delivered to rubber farmers nationwide on September 30. The authority has planned to deliver the remaining 400,000 litres to other farmers, he said.