Rubber farmers given bio-extract from blackchin tilapia

Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT) director Narongsak Jaisamut explained on Thursday that the authority had purchased 600,000 kilograms of blackchin tilapia in August for producing about 1 million litres of bio-extract for rubber tree cultivation.
He said 600,000 litres of bio-extract was delivered to rubber farmers nationwide on September 30. The authority has planned to deliver the remaining 400,000 litres to other farmers, he said.
Narongsak expects the bio-extract delivery to other farmers to be completed by the rainy season of 2025,” he said, adding that the rainy season from May to July is suitable for using bio-extract on agricultural crops.
He confirmed that bio-extract made from blackchin tilapia helped reduce cultivation cost and boost productivity among rubber farmers.
He said the authority would continue processing bio-extract, adding the Department of Fisheries would deliver 200 tons of blackchin tilapia without charges for processing.
“Bio-extract processing from blackchin tilapia was considered RAOT’s success in tackling alien fish species infestation,” he said, adding that it helped boost farmers’ potential in rubber cultivation.