Thailand faces powerful geomagnetic storm post solar flares

This storm is expected to reach G4 or G5 levels, potentially impacting satellite operations and communication systems.

The warning, citing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), states that a fast coronal mass ejection (CME) or solar flare erupted from the Sun on Tuesday.

The agency has cautioned that the storm could intensify to the extreme G5 level.

Assoc Prof Dr Jessada Denduangboripan, from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Science, explained that geomagnetic storms occur when the solar wind collides with Earth's magnetic field. While the collision happens in space, it can affect Earth-based systems, particularly satellites, power grids, and radio communications.



The severity of geomagnetic storms can be classified as:

G5 (Extreme): Severe impacts on power grids, satellites, and communication systems

Severe impacts on power grids, satellites, and communication systems G4 (Severe): Widespread disruption to power systems and spacecraft

Widespread disruption to power systems and spacecraft G3 (Strong): Irregularities in power transmission systems and potential satellite malfunctions

Irregularities in power transmission systems and potential satellite malfunctions G2 (Moderate): Anomalies in high-latitude transmission systems and satellite direction control

Anomalies in high-latitude transmission systems and satellite direction control G1 (Minor): Slight fluctuations in power systems and potential disruptions to migrating animals

The Thai Astronomical Society and other relevant agencies are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as the storm progresses.

