TCEB confident Thailand will host Formula 1 race in 2027

This ambitious goal is part of a broader strategy to create jobs, generate income and position Thailand as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).

During a press conference on Thursday, Chirut Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, president of the TCEB, highlighted the potential benefits of hosting such events, emphasising that MICE tourists spend significantly more than traditional tourists.

He pointed to the success of events like Money 20/20, the Financial Technology Expo, and various medical conferences as evidence of Thailand's growing appeal.

The TCEB is particularly optimistic about the possibility of hosting the Formula 1 race in 2027, citing the significant economic impact it could have.

"If the 2027 Formula 1 race is held, it will be a major boost for the country. We can see that hotel rates in Singapore during the F1 season are three times higher than usual," Chirut said.

Beyond the capital, the TCEB is also expanding its efforts to host mega-events in other provinces. Notable examples include the Diamond of the Salt Festival in Phetchaburi, Korat Clay Craft Creation 2024 in Nakhon Ratchasima, and the World Horticultural Expo 2026 in Udon Thani and 2029 in Nakhon Ratchasima.