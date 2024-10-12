E-book offers insights into generations from Baby Boomers to Gen Beta

This report highlights the distinctive attributes of different age groups — Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, Generation Z, and Generation Alpha — offering a nuanced understanding of how these demographics influence consumer behaviour and societal trends as we approach 2025.

Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, remain a significant force in the economy, despite common assumptions about their technological hesitance. With predictions from the United Nations indicating that by 2050, the elderly population will outnumber younger individuals, it becomes increasingly vital to appreciate this group's contributions.

Interestingly, while they often engage with modern trends at a superficial level, Boomers show a strong consumer presence, particularly in health-related technology.

They are also prolific users of smartphones and are crucial buyers of quality products. Their media consumption preferences lean towards video content with subtitles, revealing a need for accessible digital engagement that brands must consider.

Moving on to Generation X, born between 1965 and 1980, this cohort combines resilience with a keen understanding of luxury and value.

Despite facing significant pressures, such as age discrimination and planning for retirement, Gen Xers are the primary consumers in the beauty market and are adept at blending traditional and digital media.

They uniquely navigate their emotional landscape, reflecting both strength and vulnerability, especially as they step into leadership roles previously held by baby boomers.

This generation's media consumption often harkens back to their nostalgia for pop culture from the 1970s to the 1990s, presenting opportunities for brands to connect on an emotional level.