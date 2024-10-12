64 military dogs up for auction next month in Pak Chong, Korat

A total of 64 military dogs of German shepherd and Belgian Malinois breeds will be put up for bids on November 16 at the Army Canine Centre in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The auction will start at 8am and will include 25 German shepherds (nine males, 16 females) and 39 Belgian Malinois (23 males, 16 females), the Department of Military Animals said on Saturday.

All canines were born to purebred parents with documented lineages, the department added.

According to a news source, military dogs being auctioned are not rejects, but are canines that did not meet the stringent criteria or pass the required tests for national service. These dogs may be overweight, underweight, or just too friendly. Some may also have exceeded the designated quota.

Instead of burdening itself with animals it cannot take care of, the Army auctions them off to individuals who will love them and look after them until the end of their lives.

Eligible bidders must present their ID card (or business registration for a juristic person) as well as photos of the place where they would raise the dogs.

For more information and photos of the canines, visit the centre’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552637872662