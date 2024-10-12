Alleged victims of The iCon Group claim damages of 118 million baht

A total of 306 people have reported that they have been scammed by direct-sales company The iCon Group to buy products for resale, with combined damages of some 118 million baht, the Royal Thai Police said on Saturday.

The RTP’s Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) on Thursday set up a centre to accept complaints from victims of The iCon Group.

The company reportedly has been using celebrities to sell online business courses at cheap prices, before persuading attendees to recruit new members and buy its products for resale, resulting in financial loss of several victims.

The CPPD has deployed more than 70 officials at the centre to facilitate people who wish to file the complaints, as police believed there could be several hundred victims, said Pol Col Uthen Nuipin, deputy police spokesman.

He added that on Saturday morning CCPD officials carrying search warrants from the Criminal Court raided nine locations in metropolitan Bangkok belonging to The iCon Group and its affiliates to find additional evidence.

Uthen said the search focused on documents detailing product procurement, sales and manufacturing to determine whether the company’s main income came from product sales or from crowdfunding from resellers.