Alleged iCon Group victims emerge in Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Japan

On Sunday, police said the number of people who had filed complaints with the Central Investigation Bureau against the iCon Group were more than 500 so far, with claimed damages of more than 200 million baht.

Thai victims have told police that they were lured to become dealers or distributors of the firm's supplementary food products with the promise that the products would sell like hotcakes. But they ended up failing to sell the products and were told instead to recruit more “dealers” to work under them so they could earn part of new recruits’ investment money.

Thai social networkers have shared posts that showed that there were also victims in three neighbouring countries of Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, and even in Japan.