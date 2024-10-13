‘Super full moon’ to appear Thursday

The “super full moon”, which occurs when the moon moves close to the Earth, is predicted to be visible to Thai people on Thursday, October 17, which marks the End of Buddhist Lent.
According to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) on Sunday, the moon will be visible in the east when it is 357,358 kilometres from the Earth.
People can observe the moon from around 6.28pm until dawn on Friday, the institute said.
NARIT also invites people to observe the super full moon and celebrate Halloween at its five observatories on Thursday from 6pm to 10pm. Admission is free at: