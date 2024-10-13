Nation Group joins ordination ceremony for 57 monks

The temple’s abbot Phra Kru Dhamma Prayut presided over the ordination ceremony. All ordained monks will take part in Buddhist activities to make merit to King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great until October 19.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great passed away on October 13, 2016, at age 88. His reign, lasting 70 years and 126 days, was the longest in the history of Thailand.

The day of his passing, October 13, has been enshrined as a national holiday, King Rama IX Memorial Day, to commemorate his benevolence and royal initiatives.