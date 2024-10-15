Thai police hand over Malaysian extortion suspect at southern border

Thai police on Tuesday arrested a Malaysian suspected of running an extortion racket in Selangor state and handed over him to Malaysian police.

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers joined forces with the Sadao police station in Songkhla to arrest Yuvanes Muthusamy, 32, at Soi Thaijangloan 8 on Tuesday morning.

He was handed over to Malaysian police at the Sadao border checkpoint to face charges in Selangor.