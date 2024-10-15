Thai police hand over Malaysian extortion suspect at southern border

Thai police on Tuesday arrested a Malaysian suspected of running an extortion racket in Selangor state and handed over him to Malaysian police.
Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers joined forces with the Sadao police station in Songkhla to arrest Yuvanes Muthusamy, 32, at Soi Thaijangloan 8 on Tuesday morning.
He was handed over to Malaysian police at the Sadao border checkpoint to face charges in Selangor.
Muthusamy is wanted by Malaysian police for allegedly attempting to extort protection money from a shop owner in Selangor before stabbing him in the hand on October 2.
Malaysian police sought help from the CIB to locate the suspect after he entered Thailand via the Sadao border checkpoint on October 10.