PM pushes for urgent soft loans, income tax cuts for flood victims

He said the Government Savings Bank is also allowed to approve a six-month debt moratorium for borrowers affected by floods. Only those who owe less than 10 million baht will be eligible for this moratorium, the spokesman added.

As for flood victims who have outstanding credit card payments, their minimum payment will be reduced to 3% of the outstanding amount for three rounds of payment, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives has been told to extend the repayment period for flood-affected borrowers to 20 years, and they will be exempted from repaying the principal amount in the first three years. Only borrowers who have not defaulted on payments for three years will be eligible for this debt rollover, Jirayu added.

He said state banks will also provide loans of up to 50,000 baht each for emergencies, and the borrowers will be allowed to repay this amount in three years at a low MRR (minimum retail rate) for the first six months.

State banks will also consider approving loans of up to 500,000 baht for flood victims to repair their homes and farming equipment with repayment over 15 years at the MRR rate plus 2%, he added.

Jirayu went on to say that the Finance Ministry needs to first finalise income tax reduction measures before they are sent to the Cabinet for approval.

