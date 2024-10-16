Thailand to support just transition, loss and damage fund at COP29

Thailand will use the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) to promote the just transition to a green economy and a “loss and damage fund” to assist developing countries vulnerable to climate-change impacts, a government source revealed on Tuesday.

COP29, or the 29th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22.

Thailand’s stance was approved by the National Climate Change Committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong with Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on as first deputy chairman.

Thailand’s stance aligns with the Asean Working Group on Climate Change (AWGCC)’s plan to create an Asean Centre for Climate Change to protect members of the bloc against impacts.

The term ‘just transition’ refers to meeting climate goals by ensuring that all sectors of society – communities, workers, business, etc – are included in the journey to a net-zero carbon future.

Meanwhile, the loss and damage fund will see developed countries pool money to compensate developing countries for the effects of natural disasters caused by climate change. The contribution to the fund has been set at US$100 billion per year with a goal of $1 trillion.

Thailand currently ranks 30th for greenhouse gas emissions, responsible for around 0.76% of global emissions. Topping the rankings is China, followed by the United States, India, European Union, and Russia.

