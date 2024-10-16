Paetongtarn to promote naga fireballs as Thailand’s soft power

Though the mystery of the “naga fireballs” is in dispute, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will still head to the Northeast province of Nong Khai on Thursday to promote it as Thailand’s soft power.
Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said on Wednesday that the premier will visit Udon Thani and Nong Khai on Thursday to follow up on the aid provided to flood victims and preside over the Naga Fireball Miracle of Faith 2024 event.
Jirayu said the PM and her delegation are scheduled to fly out of Don Mueang military airport at 2pm on Thursday and travel to the Huay Luang Basin development project in Nong Khai’s Phon Pisai district.
Here she will chair a meeting to follow up on the remedy measures for flood victims in Nong Khai.
The premier will then travel to the Nang Berg Fah in the district to preside over a ritual of making offerings to “Naga king Phaya Pisaisat Nagaraj”, marking the end of the Buddhist Lent and annual naga fireballs festival.
After this, Paetongtarn and her team will observe the naga fireballs phenomenon from the Wat Pathumrat Dharma Jedi, Jirayu said.
The spokesman added that the government will promote the annual phenomenon as a soft power in line with the government’s policy.
Tourists flock to Nong Khai’s six districts, namely Muang, Thor Bor, Phon Pisai, Sri Chiang Mai, Sang Khom and Ratana Wapi, at the end of Buddhist Lent every year to watch fireballs rising from the Mekong River.
These glowing spheres of light are said to rise from the water and ascend into the sky, often reaching heights of several hundred metres.
According to local folklore, these fireballs are believed to be sent up by serpent-like creatures, or nagas, living at the bottom of the Mekong River as a sign of reverence for Buddha at the end of Buddhist Lent.
Some scientists, however, believe the fireballs are caused by flammable gases rising from the riverbed, while others suggest they are plasma orbs formed under specific electrical conditions. There are also theories that the fireballs may be related to bioluminescent organisms or other biological processes.
However, Dr Jessada Denduangborpant, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Science, infuriated Nong Khai residents by saying the fireballs were either manmade or bullets fired from the Laos side of the Mekong River.