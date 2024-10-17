iCon Group suspects to undergo further questioning

After spending the night in jail, the 18 executives of The iCon Group arrested yesterday, were brought from their cells at the Crime Suppression Division to the Central Investigation Bureau early this morning to undergo further questioning. The 18 were arrested over the course of October 16, with Yasikanya Ekchisanupong (Boss Soda), the last to be formally charged at 11.58pm.
Investigators will question the suspects and compile case files within the legally mandated 48-hour detention period. If investigators allow bail, the suspects can post bail at this stage. However, if bail is denied, the suspects will be remanded to custody until they appear before the court.
Preliminary reports indicate that police are opposing bail due to the seriousness of the charges, the large number of victims, and the high public interest in the case.
Additionally, 22 luxury cars, including Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Maybach, McLaren, Ferrari, Porsche, and a classic Ford Mustang, worth over 100 million baht in total, have been seized for further investigation.
Throughout the morning, relatives of the suspects brought personal items to the detainees. The media reached out to Vitun Kaengngan, the lawyer for Waratphol Waratvorakul (Boss Paul), founder and CEO of The iCon Group, for comment. He confirmed that police questioned Waratphol during his arrest, where he explained the business's normal operations and did not provide further statements.
Today's questioning will include official case testimony. Waratphol has denied the charges and will reiterate his testimony from October 12. He will also respond to any further inquiries from investigators and submit additional evidence as necessary.
If police oppose bail in court, the legal team is prepared to post bail for all 18 defendants. They will argue that the suspects have not attempted to flee and have cooperated with the investigation since before the arrest warrants were issued. The defence team will also propose a schedule of reporting to authorities every five days to ensure they remain in the country.
Various assets were confiscated during the search of Waratphol's home and office for examination. Last night, Waratphol remained calm, understanding the process, and requested only that his family be taken care of.