iCon Group suspects to undergo further questioning

After spending the night in jail, the 18 executives of The iCon Group arrested yesterday, were brought from their cells at the Crime Suppression Division to the Central Investigation Bureau early this morning to undergo further questioning. The 18 were arrested over the course of October 16, with Yasikanya Ekchisanupong (Boss Soda), the last to be formally charged at 11.58pm.

Investigators will question the suspects and compile case files within the legally mandated 48-hour detention period. If investigators allow bail, the suspects can post bail at this stage. However, if bail is denied, the suspects will be remanded to custody until they appear before the court.