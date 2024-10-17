Beauties meet another beauty at Khao Kheow Zoo

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2024

Beauty pageant contestants from 70 countries greeted adorable baby hippo Moo Deng at Khao Kheow Zoo on Wednesday as a part of the Miss Grand International (MGI) 2024’s activities in Pattaya City of Chonburi province.

The young ladies showed up in white T-shirts with the competition’s logo spread over the chest, a sash identifying their nationality, and trousers printed with Thailand’s soft powers.

They received a warm welcome from zoo staff led by director Narongwit Chodchoy before greeting the two-month-old pygmy hippopotamus.

Even though Moo Deng fell asleep, presumably exhausted by all the attention, the beauty queens were delighted with their visit and went on to meet and greet other residents including rhinoceroses, flamingos and elephants.

They also had an opportunity to purchase souvenirs before returning to Golden Tulip Sovereign Hotel Bangkok in the capital’s Rama IX neighbourhood to prepare for the final round of the contest on October 25.

MGI 2024 organisers had requested permission from the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand for the visit to promote Thai tourism. 

