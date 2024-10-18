Honouring the memory of HRH the Princess Mother

The exhibition also highlights her commitment to improving the lives of Thai citizens and carrying forward her royal legacy to inspire future generations.

“The exhibition honours Her Royal Highness's dedication to Thailand and its people. This edition, the 27th, showcases her significant contributions to the BPP. It is widely known that the Princess Mother was deeply concerned for the welfare of the BPP stationed along the borders and for the people living in remote areas, leading to numerous projects aimed at improving their quality of life,” said Thanpuying Butri Viravaidya, chairperson of the Mae Fah Luang Foundation.

“We hope this exhibition will inspire the public to remember her kindness and continue her legacy for the benefit of the nation and its people.”

Pol Gen Somsak Bubphasuwan, former Deputy Commander of the BPP, who worked closely with the Princess Mother, also paid tribute, saying: “For decades, the Princess Mother visited the BPP in their stations and the people across the country, providing essential supplies and boosting morale. The image of Her Royal Highness in the paratrooper uniform remains in the hearts of every BPP officer to this day. The 27th ‘Remembering… the Princess Mother’ exhibition holds great significance for all officers, and it helps introduce Her Royal Highness's compassion and kindness to the younger generation and the public.”