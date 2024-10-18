Honouring the memory of HRH the Princess Mother

Every year on October 21, in honour of the birthday of Her Royal Highness Princess Srinagarindra, the Princess Mother, who worked tirelessly for Thailand and the well-being of its people, shopping mall ICONSIAM joins up with Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage and the private sector to pay tribute to the Princess Mother's benevolence. As ever, the tribute takes the form of an exhibition titled “Remembering… the Princess Mother”, which opened on Tuesday and runs until Sunday (October 20) at Charoennakorn Hall, on the mall’s M Floor.
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn graciously attended the exhibition in a private capacity on Wednesday.
The exhibition is themed “The Royal Thai Border Patrol Police Remembrance” to showcase the Princess Mother's kindness and her royal duties in supporting the Border Patrol Police (BPP), who safeguard the nation's borders.
The exhibition also highlights her commitment to improving the lives of Thai citizens and carrying forward her royal legacy to inspire future generations.
“The exhibition honours Her Royal Highness's dedication to Thailand and its people. This edition, the 27th, showcases her significant contributions to the BPP. It is widely known that the Princess Mother was deeply concerned for the welfare of the BPP stationed along the borders and for the people living in remote areas, leading to numerous projects aimed at improving their quality of life,” said Thanpuying Butri Viravaidya, chairperson of the Mae Fah Luang Foundation.
“We hope this exhibition will inspire the public to remember her kindness and continue her legacy for the benefit of the nation and its people.”
Pol Gen Somsak Bubphasuwan, former Deputy Commander of the BPP, who worked closely with the Princess Mother, also paid tribute, saying: “For decades, the Princess Mother visited the BPP in their stations and the people across the country, providing essential supplies and boosting morale. The image of Her Royal Highness in the paratrooper uniform remains in the hearts of every BPP officer to this day. The 27th ‘Remembering… the Princess Mother’ exhibition holds great significance for all officers, and it helps introduce Her Royal Highness's compassion and kindness to the younger generation and the public.”
The exhibition is divided into three sections:
Section 1: The Founding of the BPP
This section presents the story of the establishment of the BPP and their duties in ensuring security and supporting various development projects for HRH Princess Srinagarindra. After World War II in 1945, Thailand faced political, economic and social challenges, as well as ideological conflicts with neighbouring countries. International agreements prohibited the military from being stationed within 25 kilometres of the border, leading to the creation of a special police unit on May 6, 1953. The BPP was designed with three unique capabilities: to fight like soldiers, enforce law like police, and assist in development like civilians.
Section 2: “For Better Health and Education”
This section showcases Her Royal Highness's initiatives to support education for children in remote areas through BPP Schools, providing opportunities to improve lives and communities. In addition to personally funding the construction of several schools and naming them, she also invited members of the royal family, friends and the private sector to support these facilities. Her ongoing concern for the welfare of BPP personnel and her commitment to education has been carried forward to this day.
Section 3: “Compassion for Fellow Humans”
This section highlights Her Royal Highness's efforts to improve the quality of life for the less fortunate, which led to the establishment of such organisations as the Princess Mother's Volunteer Doctors (PMVD) and the Prostheses Foundation, as well as various other healthcare initiatives. These efforts have been continued by the royal family to benefit and support the Thai people.
