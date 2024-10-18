iCon Group’s celebrity execs denied bail, as CEO faces first remand

In the latest update on the iCon Group case, bail was denied for the three celebrities who were among the 17 company executives detained by police on Thursday.
The three who were denied bail were Yuranant “Boss Sam” Pamornmontri, Kan “Boss Kan” Kantathavorn and Pechaya “Boss Min” Wattanamontree.
At around 9.15am on Friday, police escorted the iCon Group’s CEO Waratphol “Boss Paul” Waratvorakul, to the Criminal Court to seek court approval for his first remand before trial.
According to reports, police are opposed to bail for all detainees, including the CEO. In a preliminary interview, Waratphol’s lawyer said there would be no bail application for Waratphol on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, police officers at the Central Investigation Bureau ordered Waratphol a breakfast of “phad kraphao moo” (holy basil stir-fried with pork) and a fried egg, though it was unclear whether he ate it.
Later, investigators from the Consumer Protection Division took him to the Criminal Court for detention.
Police officers guarding the cell told the press that Waratphol had spent most of the night meditating to calm his mind.
All 18 suspects, including the CEO, face legal action for fraudulent activities against the public and for inputting false information into computer systems.