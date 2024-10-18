iCon Group’s celebrity execs denied bail, as CEO faces first remand

In the latest update on the iCon Group case, bail was denied for the three celebrities who were among the 17 company executives detained by police on Thursday.

The three who were denied bail were Yuranant “Boss Sam” Pamornmontri, Kan “Boss Kan” Kantathavorn and Pechaya “Boss Min” Wattanamontree.

At around 9.15am on Friday, police escorted the iCon Group’s CEO Waratphol “Boss Paul” Waratvorakul, to the Criminal Court to seek court approval for his first remand before trial.