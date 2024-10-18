Thailand’s coconut yield drops below average due to drought, pests

The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry expects Thailand’s yield of mature coconuts to come in at 0.86 million tonnes, far lower than last year’s 0.94 million tonnes.

This drop is attributed to prolonged drought and a pest infestation affecting coconut trees.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has assigned the Department of Internal Trade to closely monitor the prices of mature coconuts and fresh coconut milk to avoid affecting consumers.

Provincial commerce offices have also been directed to inspect essential consumer goods prices in the field, while patrol officers will conduct random checks at retail stores continuously.