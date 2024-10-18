Coordinated blasts in Narathiwat injure 8 security officials

Eight security officials were injured on Friday by three explosions in Narathiwat’s Sungai Padi district.

The first explosion, reported at 6am, took place on Highway No 4056 in Ban Kuwa village in Riko subdistrict. Two bombs that were buried at the base of electricity poles went off, but did not cause injuries, police said.

The second blast occurred at 7.39am on the bridge leading to Ban Don He village in Riko subdistrict.

Five security officers riding on a pickup truck suffered minor injuries from the blast, mostly temporary hearing impairment.

The last explosion was reported at around 10am on a road leading to Ban Taling Sung village in Sungai Padi subdistrict. The bomb was buried under a tree some 500 metres from the 447th Border Patrol Police outpost.

The explosion shattered the windows of vehicles traveling on the road and three officers suffered injuries, including hearing loss and tightness of the chest. They were rushed to the Sungai Padi Hospital.

A senior security official said he suspects these seemingly coordinated attacks had been carried out by insurgents, adding explosive ordnance disposal personnel and canine units will be sent to investigate the three locations. Security will also be heightened in the area to prevent future attacks, he said.