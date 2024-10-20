Arrest of Tak Bai massacre suspects ‘will reduce southern violence’

Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on Sunday called on the authorities to step up efforts to bring suspects in the 20-year-old Tak Bai massacre case to justice before the statute of limitations in the case expires on Friday.

Wan Noor, a Muslim MP of the Prachachart Party whose base is the Muslim-dominated southern border provinces, said he believed the southern violence would ease a lot if the authorities showed seriousness in delivering justice to the Tak Bak massacre victims by arresting the suspects before the case expires.

The public prosecutors and relatives of 48 out of 85 Muslims killed during the Tak Bai protest crackdown on October 25, 2004, have filed two separate lawsuits against 14 defendants but none of them have been brought to the Narathiwat Provincial Court.