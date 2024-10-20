Victims feel more confident taking case to police, media than OCPB

Consumers feel more comfortable filing complaints with the police or the media than with the Office of Consumers Protection Board (OCPB) in cases where they feel exploited or deceived, an opinion survey found.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents nationwide on October 15 and 16.

The survey was held after it was reported that the alleged pyramid-fund scheme operator, The iCon Group, had allegedly paid bribes to certain executives of the OCPB to turn a blind eye to its alleged fraudulent businesses. Complainants have said they were lured to waste some 250,000 baht or more in investments in the company with promise of high returns.