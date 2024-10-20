Driver of iCon Group CEO hands over smartphone to police

The driver of arrested iCon Group chief executive officer Warathaphon Waratyaworrakul has handed over his employer’s second smartphone to police, who will soon start a probe targeting politicians and others suspected of extorting money for the firm.

A police source said the driver, identified as Ake, contacted police and handed over a second smartphone used by Warathaphon on Saturday night.

Warathaphon, or “Boss Paul”, was among 18 executives of The iCon Group arrested last Wednesday for alleged public deception.

Warathaphon reportedly told interrogators he had two smartphones – the main one used for general business and the second one for recording secret information and secretive operations of the firm, as well as recording phone conversations.