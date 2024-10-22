Four new plant species discovered in Thailand’s north

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, director-general of the National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation Department, said that the findings, published in the journal Blumea, highlight the country's rich biodiversity and the importance of conservation efforts.

A team of scientists from the department, Kasetsart University, and Dublin University identified the new species, belonging to the genus Disporum, in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak, and Phitsanulok provinces.

Dr Woradon Chaemjamroon, a plant taxonomy specialist, led the research project. The team surveyed and collected plant samples, carefully examining their characteristics to confirm their unique status.