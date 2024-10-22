Four new plant species discovered in Thailand’s north

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, director-general of the National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation Department, said that the findings, published in the journal Blumea, highlight the country's rich biodiversity and the importance of conservation efforts.
A team of scientists from the department, Kasetsart University, and Dublin University identified the new species, belonging to the genus Disporum, in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak, and Phitsanulok provinces.
Dr Woradon Chaemjamroon, a plant taxonomy specialist, led the research project. The team surveyed and collected plant samples, carefully examining their characteristics to confirm their unique status.
“These discoveries underscore the importance of preserving Thailand’s mountain evergreen forests, which are home to a diverse range of plant species. Conservation efforts are crucial to protect these valuable ecosystems and ensure the survival of these newly discovered plants,” Dr Woradon said.
The four newly discovered species are:
All four species are classified as threatened or endangered due to their limited distribution. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation will prioritise research and conservation efforts to protect these valuable plants and their habitats.