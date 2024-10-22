Four new plant species discovered in Thailand’s north

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2024

Researchers have discovered four new plant species in the mountain evergreen forests of northern Thailand.

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, director-general of the National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation Department, said that the findings, published in the journal Blumea, highlight the country's rich biodiversity and the importance of conservation efforts.

A team of scientists from the department, Kasetsart University, and Dublin University identified the new species, belonging to the genus Disporum, in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak, and Phitsanulok provinces.

Dr Woradon Chaemjamroon, a plant taxonomy specialist, led the research project. The team surveyed and collected plant samples, carefully examining their characteristics to confirm their unique status.

“These discoveries underscore the importance of preserving Thailand’s mountain evergreen forests, which are home to a diverse range of plant species. Conservation efforts are crucial to protect these valuable ecosystems and ensure the survival of these newly discovered plants,” Dr Woradon said.

Atthaphon Charoenchansa

The four newly discovered species are:

  1. Disporum chiangdaoense (Wan Hua Sueb Chiang Dao): This herbaceous plant grows up to 94 centimetres tall and has a succulent, dark purple-red stem. Its leaves are single and arranged in a circular pattern. The outer petal tube is creamy white, and the inside of the petal lobes and petal tube are also creamy white.
  2. Disporum dorsifixerum (Chompuchak) : This endemic species grows up to 160 centimetres tall and has a succulent, green stem. Its leaves are single and arranged in a circular pattern. The outer petal tube is pink, and the inside of the petal lobes and petal tube are also pink.
  3. Disporum phuhuinrongklaensis (Chakrasawat): This endemic species grows up to 105 centimetres tall and has a succulent, evergreen stem. Its leaves are single and arranged in a circular pattern. The outer petal tube, the inside of the petal lobes and petal tube are all white.
  4. Disporum scabridum (Mani Rakhaman Daeng): This endemic species grows up to 100 centimetres tall and has a succulent, evergreen stem. Its leaves are single and arranged in a circular pattern. The outer petal tube is blood red, while the inside of the petal lobes and petal tube are red.

All four species are classified as threatened or endangered due to their limited distribution. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation will prioritise research and conservation efforts to protect these valuable plants and their habitats.

