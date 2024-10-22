Paetongtarn confirms Lisa’s Countdown participation

During a Cabinet meeting at Government House, Paetongtarn expressed enthusiasm about the event, responding positively when asked about Lisa's involvement.

The prime minister clarified that the event is primarily being organised by the private sector, although she was uncertain if all arrangements had been finalised.

"While the private sector is fully operational, I'm not entirely sure what the next steps are," she acknowledged. Expressing her pride, she added that the government would congratulate Lisa, not only because she is a beloved Thai icon but also because of her global recognition.

"If you really get a queue, I think it will be very exciting," she remarked.

In a light-hearted exchange, when asked if she would attend the performance, Paetongtarn playfully responded, "Do you have a ticket? Do you want to go? It’s a private matter," accompanied by laughter.