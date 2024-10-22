Some 6,000 iCon Group victims claim damages of 200 million baht-plus

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has received complaints from more than 6,000 people who said they had been scammed by direct sales company The iCon Group, with total claimed damages of more than 200 million baht.

In a press event on Tuesday, national police chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet said these are complaints submitted to the CIB’s headquarters and police stations nationwide since October 10.

He added that CIB officials on Tuesday searched 11 locations to bring in people believed to be involved in the company’s alleged fraudulent business practices.

The iCon Group is suspected of luring thousands of people, using celebrities and cheap online courses, into buying food supplements and beauty products under a pyramid scheme, promising quick sales and huge profits in a short time.

When people failed to shift the products, the company told them to recruit more sellers to work under them and collect a share of their “investment”.

Kitrat said the 18 executives of The iCon Group who had been arrested last week were still in prison holding cells. He added that he has ordered investigators to search carefully for evidence and witnesses to build the case, with charges including scamming people and disseminating false information via a computer system.

The police chief said the CIB will look into all issues related to this high-profile case, including the seizing of property and recordings of conversations allegedly held between the company’s executives and third parties.