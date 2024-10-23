Cabinet set to approve new contract for rail project linking 3 airports

The amended contract for the high-speed rail project linking three airports is now in the final phase and will be presented to the cabinet for approval next Tuesday (October 29), the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) said yesterday (October 22).

The 276.5-billion-baht rail project will link Suvarnabhumi, Don Muang, and U-Tapao international airports and form a high-speed connection between Bangkok and EEC areas.

EECO secretary-general Chula Sukmanop said that after getting Cabinet approval, the contract will be signed before the end of December by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the contractor, Asia Era One, an affiliate of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group.

This will allow the construction of the much-delayed project to start in the first quarter of 2025, he added.

The move to amend the contract was approved by the cabinet on October 19, 2021 in a bid to compensate the contractor for a decrease in projected revenue from the Airport Rail Link due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The pandemic also caused SRT to fail to deliver construction areas to Asia Era One as per the schedule, resulting in further delays.

After nearly three years of working on the amendment, all parties have concluded that five aspects of the contract shall be amended, as follows:

1. The Public investment cost (PIC) shall be paid in instalments based on the project’s progress, at a maximum 120 billion baht, instead of a one-time payment when the project finishes of 149.65 billion baht. The contractor must also put up a collateral of 160 billion baht to ensure that they will finish the project in five years.