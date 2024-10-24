Poverty levels decrease in 2023: NESDC report

A total of 2.39 million Thais were classified as poor in 2023, a significant decrease from the previous year of 3.79 million people, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said in its latest report on Thailand’s poverty and disparity situation.

The percentage of the poor population in Thailand also went down from 5.43% in 2022 to 3.41% in 2023, the NESDC reported.

The council attributed the decrease in the poor to continued economic expansion, especially in the agricultural sector, which has the highest percentage of low-income workers. It added that the government’s state welfare card scheme in 2023 accepted applications from those who had missed the application deadlines in the previous rounds, allowing more people to gain access to state-funded services and benefits.

The report said that people living outside municipal zones faced a significantly higher risk of poverty than those living in inner city areas. It added that the South is the region with the highest ratio of poor people, especially in the three deep south provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat.

The report also found that poor households have a higher dependency rate of family members than those not classified as poor (103.39% vs 62.34%), while the ratio of poor people tends to increase in line with the family size.

The NESDC wrote that educational level significantly affects the population’s poverty level, with up to 9.51% of uneducated people classified as poor, while the ratio starts to shrink at higher education levels. Less than 2% of those who are educated at high school level or higher are classified as poor, it added.