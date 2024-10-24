Top brass flags 3rd party threats as Tak Bai case nears expiry

So far, none of the 14 suspects in two lawsuits filed by public prosecutors and relatives of those killed have been charged in court.

Phaisarn said the House panel had asked him what the southern army will do to deal with the protests or violent attacks that may erupt after the case expires on Friday.

He said he told the panel that Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had instructed him to ensure peace and order in the southernmost provinces and that military operations do not violate the law.

Phaisarn said he has informed the House panel that security agencies also sought cooperation from local and community leaders to watch out for possible operations by third-party groups. He added that police and military units will also step up security.

He went on to say that though the BRN insurgency group has been launching violent attacks now and then just to stay in the news, the situation in the deep South was not worrying so far.

