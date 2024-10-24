‘Big Joke’s’ wife faces arrest in 5.7 million baht theft case

The Phra Khanong Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant in the name of former deputy police chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn’s wife on Thursday.
The charges are theft and trespassing on private property.
This was in response to a complaint filed last Sunday against Sirinadda Hakparn by a guest lecturer at the Royal Police Cadet Academy, identified only as Thanatta.
The plaintiff claims Sirinadda allegedly stole gold ornaments and cash worth 5.7 million baht from a luxury condominium in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 101 on August 18. She claimed that she had waited all this time to file a report because she had been trying in vain to contact the accused to recover her stolen property.
Sirinadda legal team arrived at the Phra Khanong Police Station at 1pm and spent some 10 minutes discussing the case with the station chief.
About an hour and a half later, Sirinadda showed up at the station with her lawyer to respond to the arrest warrant.
When asked for details by reporters, like the use of a keycard to access the room, her relationship with the plaintiff’s husband and the theft allegation, she only said: “I’m not involved. Anything damaging will be handled by my lawyer.”
She firmly denied the allegations and proceeded to meet the investigators without providing further details.