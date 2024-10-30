Signing of Artemis Accords to expand space technology development

The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the move for Thailand to sign the Artemis Accords and assigned the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, to serve as the national focal agency.

The Artemis Accords are a series of non-binding multilateral arrangements between the United States government and other world governments that elaborate on the norms expected to be followed in outer space.

With 47 signatory nations, the Accords are related to the Artemis programme, an American-led effort to return humans to the Moon by 2026, with the ultimate goal of expanding space exploration to Mars and beyond.

“Joining the accords will benefit the development of space technology in Thailand, enabling the country’s space economy and industry to compete at the international level, as well as enhancing the advancements in science and technology for the benefit of the public,” Supamas Isarabhakdi, minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, said.

She noted that Thailand will be part of driving exploration projects and utilising space resources sustainably. This cooperation agreement will grant access to advanced knowledge and technology from member countries, which will help expand opportunities for entrepreneurs, academics, and researchers in Thailand, leading to significant growth in the future, she added.