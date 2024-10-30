Thailand ranks 5th in most nerve-racking nations to drive in: Survey

Thailand is ranked in 5th position globally among nations where holidaymakers feel nervous about driving, according to a survey by Scrap Car Comparison, a UK-based company that looks at scrap vehicle prices.

As many holidaymakers rent a car while abroad for more freedom to explore a new location, the survey aims to discover which countries people feel most nervous about driving in when planning their travels and the reasons why they feel anxious, the company said.

The survey was conducted among more than 2,000 motorists, who were asked to score between one and 10 how nervous they would be to drive in each country (1 being not nervous at all, and 10 being extremely nervous).

India topped the chart with an average ‘scare score’ of 7.15 out of 10, making it the country in which motorists are most nervous to drive.

Venezuela came in second place with a score of 6.97, followed by Zimbabwe (6.9), Morocco (6.87) and Thailand (6.86).

Interestingly, motorists found China to be slightly less nerve-racking to drive in compared to Thailand, putting the country in 6th place with a score of 6.84.

Tunisia, Brazil, Colombia and Malaysia came in seventh to tenth place, respectively.

At the other end of the scale, the Netherlands scored 4.41 out of 10.