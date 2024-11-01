Thai govt to expedite citizen process for 480,000 long-term residents

This initiative comes as the government aims to streamline the citizenship process for approximately 480,000 long-term residents who have lived in Thailand for over 30 years. While the government seeks to expedite citizenship for deserving individuals, it has emphasised that rigorous checks will be enforced to ensure that only those who meet specific ethical standards are eligible.

“The government is committed to granting citizenship to those who have lived in Thailand for decades and have contributed to society,” said government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap. “However, we will not compromise our ethical standards and will conduct rigorous checks to ensure only deserving individuals are eligible.”

The process will be streamlined, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and will ensure the utilisation of modern technology like biometrics to expedite the verification process.

The first group of 340,000 individuals, who have already undergone initial verification, will be granted permanent residency and will need to wait an additional five years before applying for citizenship.

Once naturalised, these individuals will have to wait another five years before they can exercise their political rights, such as voting or running for office.

Jirayu said this decision is in line with historical precedent, citing instances where Thailand has granted citizenship to millions of immigrants over the years.

