Thailand announces Space Week 2024 to boost national space industry

Dr Pakorn Apaphant, GISTDA's executive director, said this year marks the third iteration of the event, coinciding with a burgeoning demand for space technology that enables even small companies to develop satellites.
"It doesn't have to be a big company, nor does it need to be a foreign entity," Pakorn emphasised, noting that the costs associated with satellite construction have significantly decreased.
Previously, satellite prices could reach tens of billions of baht, whereas now they can be developed for several hundred million baht. The availability of communication satellite systems and GPS (Global Positioning System) satellites further enhances the potential for entrepreneurial ventures in the space industry.
Despite limited domestic companies currently operating in this field, Pakorn pointed out that there exists a robust market, technological expertise, and skilled personnel within Thailand. However, he called for government and policymakers to promote these opportunities to encourage local entrepreneurs to engage with and drive the sector forward.
Thailand Space Week 2024, scheduled for November 7-9 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, seeks to showcase foreign technology while providing a platform for Thai companies to exhibit their innovations. Among the international participants will be firms from ASEAN countries, Asia, Europe and the Americas, including Airbus, Huawei and Thaicom, further enriching the diversity of the event.
Pakorn expressed optimism about Thailand's potential to become the "space hub" of Southeast Asia within the next five years, highlighting the nation’s existing workforce, technological foundations, and collaborative networks.
The event is anticipated to be the largest space expo in Southeast Asia, with numerous exhibitions from both domestic and international space-technology agencies.
Additionally, Space Week will feature discussions led by industry leaders, fostering awareness among government agencies about emerging trends in space technology. Participants will gain valuable insights regarding satellite construction and the development of space systems.
The event will include a display of a real satellite, courtesy of India, and is projected to generate significant economic opportunities, potentially reaching 10 billion baht in business value over time.
Pakorn indicated that there is a growing demand for real-time photographic satellites, especially for monitoring natural disasters such as floods and forest fires.
Moreover, Thailand Space Week 2024 aims to inspire young students, encouraging their interest in space technology through engaging presentations from experts.
The event is expected to facilitate collaborations between Thai and foreign businesses, particularly in the space sector, fostering domestic investment, job creation, and the advancement of the Thai space economy.
Organised by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation in collaboration with various partners, Thailand Space Week 2024 promises to be a landmark event, open daily from 9am to 5pm, showcasing the vast potential of space technology to the public and domestic and international companies under the theme "Converging Technologies, Connecting People".