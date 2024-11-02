Thailand announces Space Week 2024 to boost national space industry

Dr Pakorn Apaphant, GISTDA's executive director, said this year marks the third iteration of the event, coinciding with a burgeoning demand for space technology that enables even small companies to develop satellites.

"It doesn't have to be a big company, nor does it need to be a foreign entity," Pakorn emphasised, noting that the costs associated with satellite construction have significantly decreased.

Previously, satellite prices could reach tens of billions of baht, whereas now they can be developed for several hundred million baht. The availability of communication satellite systems and GPS (Global Positioning System) satellites further enhances the potential for entrepreneurial ventures in the space industry.

Despite limited domestic companies currently operating in this field, Pakorn pointed out that there exists a robust market, technological expertise, and skilled personnel within Thailand. However, he called for government and policymakers to promote these opportunities to encourage local entrepreneurs to engage with and drive the sector forward.

Thailand Space Week 2024, scheduled for November 7-9 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, seeks to showcase foreign technology while providing a platform for Thai companies to exhibit their innovations. Among the international participants will be firms from ASEAN countries, Asia, Europe and the Americas, including Airbus, Huawei and Thaicom, further enriching the diversity of the event.

Pakorn expressed optimism about Thailand's potential to become the "space hub" of Southeast Asia within the next five years, highlighting the nation’s existing workforce, technological foundations, and collaborative networks.