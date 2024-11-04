Indonesian tourist rescued from mangrove forest

Policemen, rescuers and staff of the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre (Upper Gulf of Thailand) were deployed to the scene at 9am.
Officials shouted and turned on the siren until they heard a woman calling for help. She was found covered in mud stains and with a few small injuries caused by the spiky offshoots in the vegetation.
The tourist, an Indonesian national, told officials she had been travelling in Thailand with her German friend and that she had been left in the mangrove forest following an irate telephone call between her friend and his Thai wife.
The German was apparently furious that his wife had sold a house he bought for her and took out his frustrations on his travelling companion, telling her to get out of the car in the forest and then driving away. She then contacted several agencies for help.
The Indonesian thanked officials for rescuing her but refused to file a complaint, asking instead to be taken to the airport so she could return home.
The police first took her to a police station in Tha Chalom subdistrict to take her report before arranging for her to be taken to Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Legal action will be taken against the German national who abandoned her, police said.