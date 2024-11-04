Crackdown on drugs smuggling nets three

Three foreigners were arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport for attempting to smuggle 89 kilograms of cannabis to Europe in early November, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) revealed on Sunday.
ONCB secretary-general Pol Lt Gen Phanurat Lakboon said the arrest came about thanks to the cannabis trafficking crackdown operation between the office, the Customs Department and airport authorities.
He explained that officials arrested a Singaporean national on Friday (November 1) for attempting to smuggle 19 kilograms of cannabis buds inside his baggage to Italy.
The suspect had planned to go to Singapore to take a connecting flight to Italy, he explained, adding that he had been charged for attempting to smuggle controlled herbs from the Kingdom without permission, and avoiding declaration of items under the customs laws.
Phanurat further explained that officials nabbed two Malaysian nationals on Saturday (November 2) for attempting to smuggle 70 kilograms of cannabis inside four bags. The suspects had planned to go to Singapore to catch an onward flight to London, England, he added.
He expressed appreciation to the staff of all agencies for their collaboration and their commitment to preventing and suppressing trafficking of narcotics and illegal items, he said.
He added the public could provide any information that could help in drug prevention and suppression by calling the ONCB hotline at 1386.