Crackdown on drugs smuggling nets three

He explained that officials arrested a Singaporean national on Friday (November 1) for attempting to smuggle 19 kilograms of cannabis buds inside his baggage to Italy.

The suspect had planned to go to Singapore to take a connecting flight to Italy, he explained, adding that he had been charged for attempting to smuggle controlled herbs from the Kingdom without permission, and avoiding declaration of items under the customs laws.

Phanurat further explained that officials nabbed two Malaysian nationals on Saturday (November 2) for attempting to smuggle 70 kilograms of cannabis inside four bags. The suspects had planned to go to Singapore to catch an onward flight to London, England, he added.