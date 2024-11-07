Thailand has the potential to be world’s sustainable protein hub: study

The study, "The Kitchen of the Future: Economic and Environmental Benefits", co-produced by Madre Brava and Asia Research and Engagement, suggests that converting 50% of Thailand's meat and seafood protein production to plant-based alternatives could slash greenhouse gas emissions by 35.5 million tonnes annually — equivalent to removing 8.45 million American cars from the roads.

The research examined three scenarios, including business-as-usual operations and two transition models where 30% and 50% of animal protein production shifts to plant-based alternatives by 2050. The findings highlight substantial benefits for climate protection, land use efficiency, and employment creation.

Wichayapat Piromsan, Thailand director at Madre Brava, emphasised the country's unique position to capitalise on this opportunity.