Thailand has the potential to be world’s sustainable protein hub: study

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 07, 2024

The transition to plant-based protein production could generate more than 1 million jobs in Thailand and deliver economic benefits worth 1.3 trillion baht by 2050, according to a new report released as global leaders gather for the COP29 climate summit in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The study, "The Kitchen of the Future: Economic and Environmental Benefits", co-produced by Madre Brava and Asia Research and Engagement, suggests that converting 50% of Thailand's meat and seafood protein production to plant-based alternatives could slash greenhouse gas emissions by 35.5 million tonnes annually — equivalent to removing 8.45 million American cars from the roads.

The research examined three scenarios, including business-as-usual operations and two transition models where 30% and 50% of animal protein production shifts to plant-based alternatives by 2050. The findings highlight substantial benefits for climate protection, land use efficiency, and employment creation.

Wichayapat Piromsan, Thailand director at Madre Brava, emphasised the country's unique position to capitalise on this opportunity. 

Wichayapat Piromsan

"Thailand stands as Southeast Asia's leading protein producer and Asia's sole net protein exporter. With our existing infrastructure, food production expertise, and reputation as a global kitchen, Thailand has the potential to become the world's sustainable protein hub," she said.
 

 

The report outlines several key recommendations for stakeholders:

  • Government agencies should establish balanced policy measures for plant and animal protein production, including financial support for farmers transitioning to plant-based protein crops
  • Supermarkets should be given sustainable protein sales targets to increase plant-based options
  • Food manufacturers need to invest in research and development to improve the taste, nutrition, and affordability of alternative protein products
  • Food service companies should expand plant-based offerings at competitive prices alongside traditional menu items

Thailand has the potential to be world’s sustainable protein hub: study

The study highlights that the transition could save 21,700 square kilometres of production area — comparable to the size of Nakhon Ratchasima province — whilst reducing Thailand's dependence on imported animal feed and raw materials.

However, Wichayapat warned that swift action is crucial: "Thailand must implement clear mechanisms to maximise this opportunity now, or risk being left behind in the global protein production transformation."

The report's release coincides with research from Oxford University highlighting the environmental benefits of plant-based proteins. These include significant reduction in water usage — producing one kilogram of lentils requires just 1,250 litres of water compared to 15,000 litres for beef — and potential greenhouse gas emissions cuts of up to 73% from food production.
 

Thailand has the potential to be world’s sustainable protein hub: study

The study also emphasises the nutritional advantages of plant-based proteins, noting their higher fibre content and lower levels of saturated fat compared to animal proteins. This aligns with growing consumer awareness and technological advancements in food production that are making plant-based alternatives increasingly accessible and palatable.

The Thai government has already begun implementing initiatives to promote plant-based protein products, positioning the country strategically to influence protein distribution across the region. The report suggests that this transition could create a more sustainable and healthier food system whilst maintaining Thailand's competitive advantage in global food production.

"We envision a future where plant-based alternatives are accessible to all Thai people — sustainable, affordable, and requiring no sacrifices in terms of taste or convenience", Wichayapat said.

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy