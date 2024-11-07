  CSD seeks to deny bail for lawyer, wife in 71m baht embezzlement case

Crime Suppression Division investigators said they will call on the Criminal Court to reject any bail applications filed by the famous lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd and his wife, Pathitta.

The duo were arrested in Chachoengsao at noon on Thursday while driving their Porsche Cayenne car apparently to Sa Kaew to cross over to Cambodia.

Police found luggage and camping gear inside the car.

The couple was brought to the CSD head office in Bangkok at 1.45pm, and on the way, neither answered any questions posed to them by reporters. Sittha’s face looked emotionless, while his wife kept hers concealed with a flu mask and sunglasses.