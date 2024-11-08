US to hand back ancient Thai treasures from Ban Chiang next week

US Ambassador Robert F Godec and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Rafik Mansour will represent the US in delivering the artefacts to Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.

Overseeing the ceremony will be UNESCO’s regional director, Soohyun Kim.

Since 2009, a steady stream of smuggled Thai treasures discovered in US museum collections have been repatriated to Thailand. They include the 900-year-old “Golden Boy” statue, which was returned in May and displayed at the National Museum after spending three decades in the collection of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.