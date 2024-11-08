Lawyer Sittra, wife face intense questioning as investigation deepens

Well-known lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd and his wife Pathitta were shifted to a higher floor in the Crime Suppression Division headquarters for further questioning on Friday morning.

Sittra appeared tired, though expressionless, as he glanced at the awaiting reporters at the entrance.

Police restricted the media to outside the building and would not allow any photographs to be taken.

Reports say that once the interrogation is completed, police will escort the pair to the Criminal Court to seek permission to detain them pending further investigation.

Investigators have also decided to oppose their temporary release due to concerns of evidence tampering, flight risk and witness intimidation.

Police have reportedly searched Sittra’s law firm located on the 24th floor of a luxury building in Bangkok’s Sathorn area, but have not revealed their findings.