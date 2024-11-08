Thailand plays host to Southeast Asia\'s largest space technology event

The three-day event, organised by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, aims to bolster Thailand’s position as a regional space technology hub.

Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Chantararuangthong presided over the opening ceremony, highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting space innovation. The event is expected to draw over 3,000 participants from 34 countries, with more than 70 companies showcasing their latest technologies and solutions.

The key highlights of Thailand Space Week 2024 include the Space Leaders Forum, which will discuss pressing global challenges and the role of space technology in addressing them. Other notable sessions will explore topics such as financing the future of space and opportunities in the space industry.

The event is being attended by representatives from leading space agencies worldwide, including the China National Space Administration, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, the United States Geological Survey, the European Union Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the Philippine Space Agency.

By hosting Thailand Space Week 2024, the country aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and business opportunities in the space sector, positioning itself as a key player in the global space economy.