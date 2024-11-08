Phitsanulok Airport to be positioned as region’s economic driver

Ambitious upgrades to make it a gateway to communities and a cultural showcase

The Thai government is set to transform Phitsanulok Airport into a “Living Airport”, aiming to boost local economy and tourism. 

This ambitious project is part of a broader initiative to upgrade airports nationwide, making them more than just transportation hubs.

Following her recent visit with a local MP to inspect the airport's development, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri emphasised the importance of airports as gateways to communities, serving as economic catalysts and cultural showcases.

(centre) Manaporn Charoensri

Citing the importance of upgrading aviation facilities in key provinces across Thailand, she stated that airports were set to serve as vital gateways, providing essential information on local economies, tourism, and transport links while promoting local identity and soft power under this initiative. 

The policy also allocates terminal spaces for tourism activities, allowing local manufacturers and traders to showcase their products, thereby generating income for the community. 

She also highlighted that the collaborative efforts of the government and private sectors are crucial in stimulating regional economies and enhancing the overall visitor experience.
 

 

Under the “Living Airports” project, Phitsanulok Airport will undergo significant upgrades, including:

  • Enhanced passenger experience: Improved facilities, services, and amenities.
  • Local product promotion: Designated areas for showcasing and selling local products.
  • Cultural experiences: Integration of local culture and heritage into the airport environment.
  • Community engagement: Collaborative initiatives with local businesses and organisations.

By implementing these strategies, Manaporn stated that the government, in collaboration with the private sector, aims to position Phitsanulok Airport as a major economic driver for the region, attracting both domestic and international travellers.

 

