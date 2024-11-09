Photo exhibit celebrates HM King’s 72nd birthday in three locations

The Contemporary Photography Foundation of Thailand (CPFT) and Proud Group are hosting a photography exhibition to celebrate His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s sixth cycle (72nd) birthday anniversary on July 28 in three locations in Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces from now until December 31.

The exhibition “Chalerm Phrakiat 72nd Birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorn” was opened on Friday at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok and will run until November 17.

After that, the exhibition will be moved to Central Korat shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima province for northeastern viewers from November 20 to December 5.

Last, it will head to Bluport Hua Hin shopping mall in Prachuap Khiri Khan province for visitors from the Western and Southern regions. The exhibition will start on December 10 and wrap up on December 31.

The opening ceremony on Friday was presided over by CPFT chairman and former deputy prime minister Suwat Liptapanlop at the Living Hall on the third floor of the shopping complex.

Also present were Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Chadatip Chutrakul, chief executive of Siam Piwat Group, operator of Siam Paragon.