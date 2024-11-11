Forestry protection officers attacked, valuable rosewood logs stolen

Three members of a forestry protection unit in Ban Kut Takab of Nakhon Phanom’s Waritchaphum district were attacked in a raid by five men at around 12.10am on November 10.

The gang stole Siam rosewood and two shotguns from the forestry officials who were bound and left with their heads covered.

Initial investigations revealed that the five men, dressed in black and with their faces concealed, approached Sarayut, a forest officer, at his residence. They broke down the door, tied his hands and feet with rope, covered his head and assaulted him when he tried to fight back. They also seized three mobile phones and a shotgun.